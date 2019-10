THP says winds are the cause for the multiple incidents. (Source: WMC)

TENNESSEE - Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies are working to clear I-40 after seven semi-trucks overturned due to high winds.

According to WMCA, the trucks overturned in Decatur and Henderson counties Saturday afternoon. THP says the roadways should be cleared soon.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

