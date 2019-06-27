Natural Bridge State Park gets help clearing trails and looks to add biking trails

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va.- - Those who love the outdoors are about to get more hiking options. Natural Bridge State Park is looking to expand its trails.

Clearing trails at Natural Bridge State Park is just one of the jobs boys from across Virginia. Wilson Broadwell, Group Leader of the Youth Conservation Corps, wants the trails looking their best for visitors and hikers.

"We want people to see these areas but we want to minimize the impact that they are doing because a lot of feet come through and with that comes a lot of a erosion to the trails," said Broadwell.



The trails are important to the park officials as they're hoping to one day make it a biking destination. But plans are just in the early stage.

"The friends group has been interested in a securing grant money for a pump track for mountain biking and other types of biking activities," said Jim Jones, park manager.

Jones said the Star City is their inspiration to turn the trails into biking paths.

"Roanoke being the East Coast mountain biking capital, is close by and it's a easy commute. If you ride the trails there, you could be able to ride the trails here at Natural Bridge State Park in the future," Jones said.

And they already have the perfect location picked out.

"The Buckhill trail section is one of the trails that we've kind of highlighted as a good spot for that type of exclusive views by mountain bikers," Jones said.

The group from YCC is trained in trail building. While putting that experience to use, they'll also work on their social and work skills.

The Youth Conservation Corps will continue to help Natural Bridge State Park for the next two and a half weeks.

