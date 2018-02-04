Nicole Lovell: A timeline of the two years since her disappearance

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Thirteen-year-old Nicole Madison Lovell was last seen on Jan. 27, 2016.

More than two years later, the man accused of murdering her will stand trial.

10 News has put together this timeline to allow you to see what's happened in the two years since Nicole was reported missing.

The trial of David Eisenhauer is scheduled to begin on Monday, while Natalie Keepers' trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 17.

