MONTGOMERY CO. - Natalie Keepers' trial has been moved.

Montgomery County Circuit Court records show the trial will now start on September 17, 2018. The trial was originally slated to start next month.

A preliminary motions hearing to suppress evidence in her trial wrapped up just a few days ago.

Keepers is charged with accessory before the fact in the murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell.

