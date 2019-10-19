Oreo presents the Holiday Chocolate Cookie House kit

Oreo saw the classic gingerbread house and raised it the Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit.
This upgraded kit gives you another option to work with when having edible house-building competitions this holiday season.
You can buy the kit at Big Lots.
It has everything you need to build and decorate your very own OREO holiday chocolate cookie house:
- Pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces
- Pre-made icing
- OREO cookies
- OREO mini cookies
- Fruity gummies
- Candy jewels
If that's not enough, feel free to add other candy and goodies to make your house unique.
You might want to start thinking about getting one - there are only 10 weeks until Christmas!