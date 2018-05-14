Police identify victim of shooting near Walrond Park in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police have released the name of the 23-year-old man who died after a shooting Monday morning.

Police say that Keonte Johnson, of Salem, died and the other two victims are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

More Headlines

No charges have been filed.

Police continue to investigate and interview witnesses.

Roanoke County police are responding to reports of a shooting near a park in the Hollins area.

Officers are surrounding the area near Walrond Park, just off Enon Drive and Walrond Drive.

Police say eight people were around at the time of the shooting.

Officers say three people were shot, one has died. The two other people were taken the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police have not yet made an arrest.

They say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.