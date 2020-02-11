Virginia House passes bill to gradually increase minimum wage to $15/hour

RICHMOND, Va. – An increase to the minimum wage in Virginia is looking more and more likely.

The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday that would raise minimum wage nearly $2 this year to $9 per hour. It will increase steadily each year, eventually raising it to $15 per hour starting in July 2023.

Under HB 395, the growth of Virginia’s minimum wage would look like this:

Current: $7.25 per hour

Effective July 1, 2020: $9 per hour

Effective July 1, 2021: $11 per hour

Effective July 1, 2022: $13 per hour

Effective July 1, 2023: $15 per hour (unless a higher minimum wage is required by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act)

Democrats are praising the positive impact this will have on low-income families.

“I think we’ll do some modest minimum wage. I think people will like what we’ll end up doing,” said Sen. John Edwards (D), representing Roanoke.

Republicans representing our area echo small business owners’ concerns that a change in minimum wage could hurt them.

“Our entire economy is on the line. If they double the minimum wage or move it up substantially higher, there are going to be so many jobs lost in our region,” said Sen. Steve Newman (R), representing Lynchburg.

Changes to this bill have minimum wage increasing more quickly than when lawmakers first proposed it. The chambers will have to agree on the details by the end of the session on March 7th.