Joe Biden projected to win Virginia’s Democratic primary

ROANOKE, Va. – As polls close across the country, Joe Biden stands out as the projected winner in Virginia’s Democratic primary.

Virginia has 99 delegates at stake. It has been considered a tossup state that is increasingly moving to the left.

You can track delegate counts for each state in real-time here.

The results of the Democratic primary in Virginia, with its diverse electoral terrain of rural, urban, and suburban voters, could be a key indicator of which Democrat will be chosen to face President Donald Trump in the general election.