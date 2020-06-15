Lawmakers react to Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights

WASHINGTON – On Monday morning, the United State Supreme Court announced that gay, lesbian and transgender people are now protected from job discrimination.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

Here’s a look at some lawmaker reaction to the Court’s ruling.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

Today's ruling is an historic victory for LGBTQ rights that sends a powerful message—no one should fear being fired or discriminated against simply because of who they are.



We will continue working to make Virginia a place where everyone feels welcome, safe, and respected.

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden

Today’s Supreme Court decision is a momentous step forward for our country. Before today, in more than half of states, LGBTQ+ people could get married one day and be fired from their job the next day under state law, simply because of who they are or who they love. This landmark 6-3 ruling affirms that LGBTQ+ Americans are entitled to equal rights under the law.

The story of our nation is one of a relentless march toward greater justice and greater equality for all people. Fifty years ago this month, the first Pride march took place in New York City as a protest — as a call for liberation. Today, by affirming that sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination are prohibited under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Supreme Court has confirmed the simple but profoundly American idea that every human being should be treated with respect and dignity. That everyone should be able to live openly, proudly, as their true selves without fear.

This decision is another step in our march towards equality for all. And while we celebrate this victory today, we know that our work is not yet done. As President, I look forward to signing into law the Equality Act, protecting the civil rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, and championing equal rights for all Americans. Happy Pride!

U.S. Senator Mark Warner

It was *always* wrong to fire a person simply for being gay or transgender. I'm so glad the Supreme Court did the right thing today.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

“No one should be fired because of who they are or whom they love. I am so relieved the Supreme Court recognized that basic truth today and grateful for the brave men and women who brought forth these cases.”

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring

“Today, equality wins again. Repeatedly when people have tried to challenge the rights and protections of the LGBT community they have failed,” said Herring. “This landmark lawsuit is a huge win for the LGBT community and for equality across this country. No one should ever have to fear being discriminated against in their workplace or losing their job because of who they love or how they identify. Every single Virginian and every single American deserves equal protection under the law.”

“This decision is a massive step forward for antidiscrimination in this country, and I will not let up in doing all that I can to make sure the LGBT community is protected both at the state and at the federal level.”