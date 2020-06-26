President Trump signs executive order protecting monuments, promising ‘long prison terms’ for violators

WASHINGTON – On Friday evening, President Donald Trump announced he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues across the country.

In his tweet, the president also promised, “Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!”

I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

The president said this order is in response to the recent criminal violence.

Earlier this week, the president said he would sign such an order.

We’re still working to find details of this order.