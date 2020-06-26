86ºF

Politics

President Trump signs executive order protecting monuments, promising ‘long prison terms’ for violators

The president announced the order Friday evening

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Donald Trump, Monuments
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the White House residence after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn on June 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Wisconsin on Thursday for a Fox News town hall event and a visit to a shipbuilding manufacturer. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the White House residence after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn on June 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Wisconsin on Thursday for a Fox News town hall event and a visit to a shipbuilding manufacturer. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – On Friday evening, President Donald Trump announced he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues across the country.

In his tweet, the president also promised, “Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!”

The president said this order is in response to the recent criminal violence.

Earlier this week, the president said he would sign such an order.

We’re still working to find details of this order.

