DC police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay

While the moment Kay is shot is in the video, 10 News has decided to not publish that portion of the bodycam footage.

WASHINGTON – A day after the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old Black man in Washington, DC, the police department has released the bodycam footage.

On Thursday, the department posted a 10:53 bodycam video to its YouTube page, which includes the moment that Deon Kay was shot and killed.

The bodycam footage is from the officer who shot Kay.

That officer yelled, “I got it,” one minute and 40 seconds after the shooting when he found the gun that Kay was holding.

The camera does not pan down to show the gun, but a news release from the police shows a picture of the gun in the grass.

MPD is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on 9/2/20 in the 200 block of Orange Street, SE in which an officer shot at 18 year-old Deon Kay after he brandished a firearm at responding officers.



The BWC footage will be released today.https://t.co/ccv5B8TAsI pic.twitter.com/3BT7Eg0Ba8 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 3, 2020

The Metropolitan Police Department said Kay was one of two people who ran away Wednesday afternoon when approached by uniformed officers who were investigating reports of a man with a gun in the area.

“During the foot pursuit, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. In response, an officer discharged their firearm one time, striking the suspect,” the MPD statement said.

The other man escaped from police while Kay was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The department also posted a 4:19 community briefing video, which gives more contact than just the bodycam footage.