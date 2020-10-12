Driving with no lights on? Possible new Virginia law bans police from pulling you over

Law enforcement officers may soon be making fewer traffic stops in Virginia.

The Virginia General Assembly passed a bill earlier this month that limits the reasons why authorities can pull over a driver.

House Bill 5058 is titled “Marijuana and certain traffic offenses; issuing citations, etc," and alters the current law in a variety of ways.

The bill stops law enforcement officers from lawfully stopping or searching anyone based upon the odor of marijuana.

The bill also prevents authorities from pulling over drivers if they were to see the following offenses:

Driving with headlights off when they should be on Driving without working brake lights or a high-mount stoplight Driving without working tail lights Smoking in a car while a minor is also in the car Driving with an expired registration sticker (Until that sticker is at least three months old) Driving with an expired inspection sticker (Until that sticker is at least three months old) Either the driver or front-seat passenger not wearing a seat belt Driving with an obstructed view through the windshield, front side windows or rear window Driving with illegally tinted windows Driving with a non-working exhaust system Driving with defective or unsafe equipment, as defined in Virginia law

The bill is not just limited to cars on roads; it also covers acts by pedestrians.

If signed, law enforcement officers would not be able to stop pedestrians for the following offenses:

Jaywalking

People walking into highways where it’s hard for them to be seen

Delegate Patrick Hope, who introduced the bill, told the Daily Press that he was not aware that driving without headlights at night was part of his bill.

The bill now goes to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk where he can choose to sign it as is, or recommend changes and send it back to the General Assembly.