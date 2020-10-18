Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez endorse Joe Biden ahead of the November election

Jenny from the Block is voting for Joe Biden in this upcoming election.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a video released on Friday.

.@JLo and @AROD –– Jill and I are deeply grateful to have your support.



Thank you for stepping up and speaking out. As Jennifer said: The Latino community has the power to determine the outcome of this election.



Vote: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB pic.twitter.com/Nf08ln8XVj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

The couple, along with Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden, discussed the importance of voting and encouraged Latinos to vote in the upcoming election.

“I think our voices have never been more important. We want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and to rebuild the U.S. economy that needs us all so much,” said Rodriguez.

Biden discussed what he can do for the Latino community when it comes to COVID-19. He says that a Latino person is three times more likely to be infected by the virus than a white person as they are “risking their lives right now" as essential workers.

He continued to say the Trump administration is not doing anything about it.

“For me, it’s unifying the nation again. You know, getting rid of all this hate. Thinking about my kids walking around in a world where, you know, it’s okay to be racist or prejudice because our administration because it’s okay," said Lopez about why she’s choosing Biden.

Biden is trying to increase his lead in the Latino community before the election. Pew Research reports a record 32 million Latinos are eligible to vote this year.

“My, kind of, hope and quest for the Latino community is that they start understanding their power. They understand what they mean to this country, that their voice counts,” said Lopez.

NBC News reported that Latino voters choose Biden over Republican competitor, President Donald Trump, by 36%.