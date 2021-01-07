WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden announces key DOJ nominees

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden announced key nominees for the Justice Department Thursday afternoon.

Among his nominees is his pick for attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland, who Biden will help “restore the independence” of the Justice Department and faith in the rule of law.

The AP reports Garland is a federal appellate judge with an extensive amount of experience. Decades ago, he held senior positions at the Justice Department and was a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

The event was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.