ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a fire Thursday night.

At about 8:29 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 2800 block of Olive Ave NW.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, and later discovered the fire was coming from the back porch.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown.

They were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.