Democrats in Virginia governor’s race face off in second debate

Five Democrats vying to be Virginia's next governor. TOP: Jennifer Carroll Foy and Lee Carter BOTTOM: Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan

RICHMOND, Va. – The Democratic candidates for Virginia governor sparred over policing and economic development in their second debate Thursday, an event that showcased the diverse styles and perspectives of the field that voters will winnow next month.

In one of the debate’s sharpest exchanges, Del. Lee Carter, a self-described socialist, attacked the massive incentives the state offered to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to northern Virginia.

“The other four candidates on this stage all supported the Amazon deal, which gave $1.8 billion of your money in cash, tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades to a corporation owned by the wealthiest man who has ever lived,” said Carter, a Marine veteran first elected to the state House in 2017. “I am the only candidate on this stage who will stop that corporate welfare, stop those handouts and put you in charge.”

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, widely considered the Democratic frontrunner, shot back, saying he wrote the Amazon bid and was proud of it. He touted that the site is expected to accommodate 25,000 jobs that Amazon has said will pay an average of $150,000 a year.

Ad

“We’re lifting up families. ... That’s what the governor is supposed to do,” he said.

Watch the full debate below:

McAuliffe, who was in the governor’s mansion from 2014 to 2018, is a well-connected longtime party insider and fundraiser. Like all Virginia governors, he was barred from seeking a consecutive term and contemplated, but ultimately decided against, a run for president in 2020.

Ad

Ad

Ad