Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

This cover image released by Crown shows "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic" by Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. (Crown via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years.

The Democrat had, for months, declined to say how much money he made from writing “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The disclosure of his big payday was made on the day his mandatory financial disclosures were due to a state ethics agency.

A spokesperson for Cuomo said the governor donated $500,000 of his profits from the book to the United Way of New York State.

The book was published in October by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, just as the state was seeing a deadly resurgence in infections.

At the time, Cuomo was criticized for penning a book touting his performance on the virus while the crisis was ongoing.

Since then, he's come under heavier criticism over the involvement of some of his staff in preparing the book for publication.

In April, the state's comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, authorized New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the role that some of Cuomo's aides played in “drafting, editing sale and promotion” of the book.