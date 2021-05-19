35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill Washington. Some House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Republican mavericks were led Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON – Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded.

The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation.

“I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," said Katko.

A moderate and a former prosecutor, Katko defended the proposed commission as a fair and needed step toward understanding the riot, how it happened and what security improvements the Capitol needs to prevent a future assault.

“This is about fact. It is not partisan politics,” he said pointedly.

The 35 defectors represented a relatively modest but still significant proportion of House Republicans, of whom 175 opposed the legislation. Their defiance underscored the party's rift as some lawmakers supported an investigation of the shocking and violent Capitol attack while leaders tried to avoid enraging the former president, whose support they believe they'll need to win House control in the 2022 elections.

The Democratic-run House approved the measure 252-175 and sent it to the Senate, where Democrats face an uphill fight to garner at least 10 Republican “yes” votes they will need to prevail.

Three Republicans spoke in favor of the legislation: Katko and Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan. All were among the 10 who’d voted days after the attack to impeach Trump for encouraging his supporters to attack the Capitol. Trump was later acquitted by the Senate.

