Bank CEOs return to Congress at time of deep partisan divide

WASHINGTON – The CEOs of the biggest banks went before Congress on Wednesday with plans to discuss how helpful Wall Street was for borrowers and businesses during the pandemic. Senators, reflecting the deep partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans, spent much of the hearing wanting to talk about political hot button issues like climate change, guns and voting rights.

The hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee marks the start of two days of hearings which have become an annual tradition on Capitol Hill since Democrats took control of Congress in 2019. The House will hold its hearing on Thursday.

WHAT ARE THE HOT BUTTON ISSUES?

The banks are appearing in front of Congress as the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic. The industry, which was blamed for the Great Recession more than a decade ago, has spent most of 2020 and now 2021 trying to appear helpful and willing to work with struggling borrowers and businesses. Banks across the country waived fees, put millions of mortgages into forbearance to shore up Americans' distressed finances in the pandemic.

“We are a very different bank than the one that entered the financial crisis more than a decade ago,” said Jane Fraser, the new CEO of Citigroup.

Most of those measures are now going away, and senators pushed the CEOs to promise they would not push anyone into foreclosure or bankruptcy as a result of the pandemic after the relief measures expired. Democratic senators also pushed hard what banks are doing to increase diversity among their ranks, and address systematic financial inequality between Black and Latino households and white households.

“You’ve heard from everyone on this panel that we’re trying to do more,” said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in response to questions over how well banks were doing in lending to minorities and the poor.

INEQUALITY REMAINS A TOP ISSUE.

