Breyer 'basically optimistic' about US despite polarization

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Breyer is talking with the head of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and taking questions from students on Friday, May 28. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON – The country may be increasingly divided along partisan lines, but Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said Friday that he remains optimistic that America's system of democracy will continue to work.

“I am basically optimistic, and I don't know how much that's justified,” Breyer said.

The 82-year-old justice, who has spent more than 25 years on the court, said that when he worked on Capitol Hill, his former boss, Sen. Edward Kennedy, used to say that the country swings, “sometimes to extremes in one way, sometimes to extremes the other way, but it sort of rights itself eventually." Breyer suggested he agrees.

The justice made the comments in a video appearance as part of an event for students hosted by Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. Breyer, who spoke from his book-lined office at the Supreme Court, was not asked about recent calls by some for his retirement.

Whether Breyer will step down has been the subject of speculation for months. Some liberals have said he should retire to allow President Joe Biden to choose his successor while Democrats have narrow control of the Senate.

Breyer has been mum about his plans, but he has recently cautioned against thinking of the court as another political institution, a sentiment he repeated Friday.

Breyer also talked about finding common ground. He noted that, during the coronavirus pandemic, people in his neighborhood came together to help one another, and he said there are “dozens of parts of public life where people can work together.”

“I think we still have that ability and that talent. And so I’m optimistic,” he said.

