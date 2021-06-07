Oil pipeline foes protest Enbridge's Line 3 in Minnesota

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, a protester is suspended at the top of a tepee erected outside Wells Fargo in downtown Minneapolis during a protest against Enbridge Energy's planned Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are planning large scale protests with potential arrests Monday, June 7, 2021, as the Canadian-based company gears up for a final construction push. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen File)

SOLWAY, Minn. – Hundreds of protesters chanting “Stop Line 3!” and “Water is life!” gathered at the headwaters of the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota on Monday to resist a Canadian-based company's plan to replace an aging pipeline that carries crude oil from Alberta to Wisconsin.

Environmental and tribal groups say Enbridge Energy's plan to rebuild Line 3, which would carry Canadian tar sands oil and regular crude, would worsen climate change and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants, and claim treaty rights.

Protesters said the “Treaty People Gathering” was the largest show of resistance yet to the project. The Mississippi River is one of the water crossings for the pipeline.

A group called Indigenous Environmental Network said on Twitter that protesters had blocked a pumping station. Opponents have said they will do whatever it takes to block completion of the project, including risk being arrested.

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told Minnesota Public Radio News that he didn’t plan to deploy the National Guard, saying he doesn’t expect protesters to “interfere with lawful construction or lawful practices.”

Speakers urged demonstrators to pressure the Biden administration. More than 300 groups delivered a letter to President Joe Biden last month calling on him to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to suspend or revoke Enbridge’s federal clean water permit for the project. They urged Biden to follow the example he set on the first day of his administration, when he canceled the disputed Keystone XL pipeline, citing worries about climate change.

Biden has not taken a stand on Line 3, while Walz is letting the legal process play out.

Enbridge says the 1960s-era pipeline is deteriorating and can run at only about half its original capacity. It says the new line, made from stronger steel, will better protect the environment while restoring its capacity and ensuring reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries.

