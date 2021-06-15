Biden looks to ease EU trade tensions ahead of Putin summit

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden is taking part in his first NATO summit, where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS – President Joe Biden appeared to be on the cusp of ending a long-running dispute with the European Union over airline subsidies, a major breakthrough in the U.S-EU relationship could come on the eve of his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After a pair of summits with Group of Seven world leaders in the U.K. and then NATO allies in Brussels, Biden meets Tuesday with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where he was expected to discuss U.S.-EU relations and his meeting with Putin.

Early Tuesday, there were signs the two allies were moving to resolve a 17-year dispute over how much of a government subsidy each can provide for its aircraft manufacturing giant — Boeing in the United States and Airbus in the EU.

“I’m very positive and convinced that together we will deliver today,” von der Leyen told reporters hours before the Biden meeting in Brussels.

Ad

A person familiar with the discussions said the U.S. and EU officials have reached principles of an agreement on airlines subsidies. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Financial Times was first to report that the sides are ready to secure a deal after two days of intensive negotiations and that it could be announced at the EU-U.S. summit.

The president has sought to marshal widespread European support for his efforts to counter Russia prior to his Wednesday meeting in Geneva with Putin. But the U.S.-EU relationship is not without its own tensions. The continent’s leaders are becoming impatient that Biden has not yet addressed Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to impose import taxes on foreign steel and aluminum.

Even without action on tariffs, White House officials expressed confidence that they can build more goodwill with Europe ahead of the face-to-face meeting with Putin.

Ad

Ad

Ad