The Latest: Pro-Navalny protest in Geneva on eve of summit

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Brussels Airport in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Biden is en route to Geneva. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Latest on U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Europe:

GENEVA — A few dozen supporters of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny have staged a colorful, cheeky rally in Geneva, in the hope of sending a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The rally, on a square that Swiss police have authorized for protests during Wednesday’s meeting, marked one effort to leverage public attention on some of the more hot-button issues Putin and Biden are likely to address — human rights and arms control among them.

Despite the tiny turnout — with possibly more journalists than demonstrators — Tuesday’s protest was well-orchestrated, in a show of dissent that participants said might have garnered a crackdown by security forces in Russia.

Banners called for the liberation of political prisoners generally and of Navalny himself. Protesters chanted for a “Free Russia!”

Ad

___

BRUSSELS — The United States and the European Union have agreed to set up a “high-level dialogue” about Russia as part of “a renewed trans-Atlantic partnership” between the U.S. and the 27-nation bloc.

A summit statement released Tuesday after talks in Brussels between U.S. President Joe Biden and the heads of two of the EU’s main institutions said they “stand united in our principled approach towards Russia" and "are ready to respond decisively to its repeating pattern of negative behavior and harmful activities.”

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad