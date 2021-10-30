Cloudy icon
Politics

Virginia governor general election results on Nov. 2, 2021

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Terry McAuliffe (D), Princess Blanding (LP) and Glenn Youngkin (R) are the three candidates vying to be Virginia's next governor on Nov. 2, 2021.
Princess Blanding (LP), Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next governor.

Prior to Election Day, 10 News talked one-on-one with each candidate. Click on a candidate’s last name to learn more about him or her: Blanding, McAuliffe and Youngkin.

Governor

In 2017, Ralph Northam received 1,408,818 votes while Ed Gillespie received 1,175,732 votes. This equates to 53.9% of the vote for Northam and 45% of the vote for Gillespie.

Candidate

Votes

%

Glenn Youngkin(R)
00%
Terry McAuliffe(D)
00%
Princess Blanding(L)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,855)

Click here to see a breakdown of results in this race by city/county.

