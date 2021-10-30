Virginia governor general election results on Nov. 2, 2021

Princess Blanding (LP), Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next governor.
Prior to Election Day, 10 News talked one-on-one with each candidate. Click on a candidate’s last name to learn more about him or her: Blanding, McAuliffe and Youngkin.
Governor
In 2017, Ralph Northam received 1,408,818 votes while Ed Gillespie received 1,175,732 votes. This equates to 53.9% of the vote for Northam and 45% of the vote for Gillespie.
