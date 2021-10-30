Virginia governor general election results on Nov. 2, 2021

Terry McAuliffe (D), Princess Blanding (LP) and Glenn Youngkin (R) are the three candidates vying to be Virginia's next governor on Nov. 2, 2021.

Prior to Election Day, 10 News talked one-on-one with each candidate. Click on a candidate’s last name to learn more about him or her: Blanding, McAuliffe and Youngkin.

Governor In 2017, Ralph Northam received 1,408,818 votes while Ed Gillespie received 1,175,732 votes. This equates to 53.9% of the vote for Northam and 45% of the vote for Gillespie.

Click here to see a breakdown of results in this race by city/county.

