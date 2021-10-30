Cloudy icon
Politics

Virginia House of Delegates District 14 general election results on Nov. 2, 2021

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Rhett Deitz (D) and Del. Danny Marshall (R) are vying to represent District 14 in the Virginia House of Delegates on Nov. 2, 2021.
Rhett Deitz (D) and Danny Marshall (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 14 seat.

This district covers Danville, as well as parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.

14th District

Rhett Deitz / Danny Marshall

14th District Results by City/County

