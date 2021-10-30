Virginia House of Delegates District 14 general election results on Nov. 2, 2021

Rhett Deitz (D) and Del. Danny Marshall (R) are vying to represent District 14 in the Virginia House of Delegates on Nov. 2, 2021.

This district covers Danville, as well as parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.

