LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia

Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service.

While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.

Here’s a breakdown of Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central and Southwest Virginia as we celebrate the nearly 19 million Veterans throughout the U.S.

Note: Most military discounts/freebies will require that you have a valid ID, such as a current Military ID Card or a retiree card.

A majority of these deals are only available on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, unless noted otherwise.

Discounts/Freebies

Applebee’s

Applebee’s wants to serve those who have served us. All Veterans and Active Duty Military members can receive a free entree from a special menu at Applebee’s, which will include the following:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Chicken Tenders Platter

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Chicken Salad

6 oz USDA select top sirloin

Double crunch shrimp

Three-cheese chicken penne

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Active-duty military, veterans and spouses can get 25% off their entire purchase at Bed, Bath and Beyond. This deal is available in-store only.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is treating Veterans and active-duty service members to 10 free boneless wings and fries, according to USA Today. This offer is available in-restaurant only.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a complimentary appetizer or dessert when dining in.

Chicken Salad Chick

Veterans and active military members can get a free Chick Special and regular-sized drink if they stop by in uniform or with their military ID/DD214. The deal will be available in-restaurant only and won’t be available for online or delivery orders.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis is offering Veterans and Active Duty Military a free adult buffet on Veterans Day. Taxes and drinks will be excluded.

Cracker Barrel

Have a sweet tooth? Up until Nov. 14, Veterans can head to Cracker Barrel and get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, in-store or online, using code VETSDAY22.

Downtown Roanoke

Veterans can get:

Denny’s

Veterans and all military personnel can swing by Denny’s on Veterans Day from 5 a.m. to noon for a free Original Grand Slam.

Dunkin’

Members of the military can head to Dunkin’ for a free donut of their choice.

Food Lion

Food Lion is offering a 10% discount to all active-duty military and veterans.

Golden Corral

On Monday, Nov. 14, Military Appreciation Night will be held at Golden Corral and veterans and active service members can get a free meal.

IHOP

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., IHOP red, white and blueberry pancakes are on the house at IHOP for veterans and active duty military.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering Veterans and active military personnel a free donut of their choice and a small hot or iced coffee on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering Veterans and active-duty military personnel a free entree from a special menu, according to USA TODAY. Here’s a look at what’s on the menu:

Never-ending soup

Salad and breadsticks

Cheese ravioli

Spaghetti and meatballs

Fettuccini alfredo

Chicken Parmigiana

Outback Steakhouse

Military Veterans and active servicemen and their spouses can swing by Outback Steakhouse on Veterans Day for a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola.

Rosie’s

Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums will honor active and retired military members with a special campaign, which can be found here. There will also be giveaways at all Rosie’s locations, including:

• $5 in Free Play

• A special “limited edition” lapel pin gift

• R’ Burger and World’s Greatest Fries for just $5

• Veterans exclusive Rosie’s Rewards Card’

Sheetz

Veterans can stop by Sheetz anytime on Veterans Day for a free meatball or ham half sub and a regular fountain drink.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee at Starbucks.

Target

Today only, active-duty military personnel, veterans and their family can save 10% on two purchases.

TGI Fridays

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free meal from a special menu, with options including a cheeseburger, crispy chicken fingers with fries, six-ounce sirloin steak with mashed potatoes and broccoli and a Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

Texas Roadhouse

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a meal voucher that is valid through May 30, 2023, according to USA TODAY.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is saluting Veterans and active military with a free breakfast combo during breakfast hours on Veterans Day, according to USA Today.

Events

Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony at Virginia Tech - Blacksburg

Nov. 11 - 10:30 a.m.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cades will honor Veterans on Nov. 11 with several events. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

10:30 a.m. - The ceremony will start in the War Memorial Chapel at 601 Drillfield Drive.

11 a.m. - A memorial wreath will be placed in front of the cenotaph on War Memorial Court

A 24-hour vigil will be held at the Rock by The Robert Femoyer Service Squadron

A vigil will be held at the Pylons by The Corps of Cadets’ Echo Company

Emory & Henry honors Veterans with Colors at Veterans Day celebration - Emory

Nov. 11 - 10:45 a.m.

At 10:45 a.m., the Colors will be presented in the McGlothlin Center lot.

Cadets in the ROTC program will march from Martin-Brock to the McGlothlin Center for the Arts while presenting the Colors

A host of speakers will speak as well, with veterans from all branches of our armed forces being celebrated

Special celebration at YMCA at VT - Blacksburg

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The YMCA at VT is having a Veterans Day event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National D-Day Memorial Veterans Day Observance - Bedford

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Will be held at the Bedford Moose Lodge at 2986 W Lynchburg-Salem Tpke, with the memorial open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event can also be viewed live at www.dday.org or on the National D-Day Memorial Facebook page

Admission is free all day.

Annual Veteran’s Day Observance - Appomattox

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

American Legion Post 104 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9855 will gather to honor the service of our military veterans

New River Community College Veterans Office Veterans Day Ceremony - Altavista

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the NRCC Campus in Dublin in Edwards Hall and will include: Presentations of the Colors The retiring of the flags by the Pulaski County High School Color Guard Local Army Veteran Jeff Bain will be the featured keynote speaker



Virginia’s Veterans Parade - Downtown Roanoke

Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.

The parade and flyover will start at 11 a.m and go through downtown Roanoke, ending at Market Square.

You can watch it live right here on WSLS 10, the 10 News Now app (download here for Android and here for Apple) and on our Facebook and Youtube

Local Veteran Meet and Greet - Roanoke City Market Building

Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

You’ll have a chance to meet local Veterans ahead of the parade.

Honor Our Veterans 5K and 10K - Roanoke’s Rivers Edge Sports Complex

Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Lowes - Blue Wreath Project