Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 36 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 36 race here.

Randall K. Wolf (D) and Ellen H. Campbell (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 36 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Staunton, Waynesboro, and portions of Augusta County and Rockbridge County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 36 race below.

