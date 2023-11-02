Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 40 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 40 race here.

Misty Dawn Vickers (D) and Joseph P. “Joe” McNamara (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 40 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Salem and parts of Roanoke County and Roanoke City.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 40 race below.

