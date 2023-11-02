49º
Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 40 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 40 race here.

Misty Dawn Vickers (D) and Joseph P. “Joe” McNamara (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 40 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Salem and parts of Roanoke County and Roanoke City.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 40 race below.

House of Delegates - 40th District

House of Delegates - District 40

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph P McNamara*(R)
00%
Misty Dawn Vickers(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 32)

House of Delegates District 40 - Salem

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph P Joe McNamara (R)
00%
Misty Dawn Vickers (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

