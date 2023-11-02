49º
Join Insider

Politics

Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 41 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2023, Virginia House of Delegates, District 41

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 41 race here.

Lillian V. Franklin (D) and J. Christian “Chris” Obenshain (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 41 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers parts of Montgomery County and Roanoke County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 41 race below.

House of Delegates - 41st District

House of Delegates - District 41

Candidate

Votes

%

Lillian V. Franklin(D)
00%
J. Christian Obenshain(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 29)

House of Del. District 41 - Montgomery Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

J Christian Chris Obenshain (R)
00%
Lily V Franklin (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

House of Delegates District 41 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

J Christian Chris Obenshain (R)
00%
Lily V Franklin (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Find other race results by using the picker below

Local Races that Matter

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email