Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 55 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 55 race here.

Amy J. Laufer (D) and Steve D. Harvey (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 55 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers parts of Albemarle County, Louisa County, Nelson County, and Fluvanna County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 55 race below.

House of Delegates - 55th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy J. Laufer (D)
00%
Steve D. Harvey (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 33)

House of Delegates District 55 - Nelson Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve D Harvey (R)
00%
Amy J Laufer (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

