ELECTION ANALYSIS: Political science professor Dr. Ed Lynch discusses issues facing both sides ahead of Decision 2024

ROANOKE, Va. – Questions regarding classified files and removed documents along with President Biden’s memory issues are top of mind among Americans as primary season heats up. With Super Tuesday just a few weeks away, on March 5, there have been serious concerns raised about the about the president’s mental standing. 10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch, a political science professor with Hollins University, believes this is a very serious situation.

“There have already been concerns from about two-thirds of Americans regarding his mental standing. He has on two occasions claimed he had conversations with world leaders who died years ago,” Lynch said. “How many commercials can the Republicans make out of that report -- at least three or four. He couldn’t remember when he was vice president of the United States. That’s cause for concern.”

Both Biden and Trump have been accused of removing classified materials from the White House. Lynch believes that Trump is the big winner in this situation because he can make the argument that this is a biased system. “There were no charges against President Biden. There are charges pending against Donald Trump,” Lynch said. Trump is facing 40 federal criminal counts in his classified documents case.

With Trump and Biden both facing concerns, this leaves Nikki Haley with one big chance to win the Republican nomination, according to Lynch -- the upcoming South Carolina primary on February 24. She was governor there and needs to beat Donald Trump in order to move forward in the nomination process. “She does genuinely believe she has a chance. She’s beating Biden in the polls by more than Donald Trump is,” Lynch said. He believes Republicans would be able to relax a little bit more until November with her at the top of the ticket rather than Donald Trump.