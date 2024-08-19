The Latest: Preparations underway for night 1 of the DNC in Chicago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waving during her arrival at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago with roughly 50,000 people expected to arrive in the Windy City. That includes thousands of anti-war activists who plan to demonstrate near the United Center where Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party’s nomination for president.

Earlier this month, delegates made Harris their nominee in a virtual roll call. The party will still conduct a ceremonial roll call vote at the convention mimicking the look of a traditional roll call where state delegations announce their votes from the convention floor.

Here’s the Latest:

Protesters plan large marches and rallies as DNC kicks off

Crowds of activists are expected to gather in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention this week, hoping to call attention to such issues as economic injustice, reproductive rights and the war in Gaza.

While Vice President Kamala Harris has galvanized the party as she gears up to accept the Democratic nomination, activists say their plans to demonstrate haven’t changed. They’re ready to amplify their progressive message before the nation’s top Democratic leaders.

Their issues cover climate change, abortion rights and racial equality, to name a few, but many activists agree an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war is the overarching message of the demonstrations. They’ve likened it to the Vietnam War of their generation. The Chicago area has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the nation and buses are bringing activists to Chicago from all over the country.