University of Minnesota leaders say ICE has detained a graduate student

MINNEAPOLIS – A University of Minnesota international student is being detained by U.S. immigration authorities, school leaders said in a statement this week.

University leadership said Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the graduate student Thursday at an off-campus residence. They described the situation as “deeply concerning.”

The student is enrolled in business school at the university’s Twin Cities campus.

What prompted the student’s detention is not yet known. An Associated Press email requesting comment from ICE was not immediately returned Saturday.

University officials said the school is providing the student with legal aid and other support services. University of Minnesota leaders said school officials did not share information with federal authorities and were not given advance notice about the detention.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a post on the social media site X said he is in touch with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The University of Minnesota is an international destination for education and research,” Walz wrote. “We have any number of students studying here with visas, and we need answers.”