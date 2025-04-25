Trump orders Justice Department to investigate Democrats' top fundraising platform

President Donald Trump arrives at Leesburg Executive Airport on Marine One in Leesburg, Va., Thursday, April 24, 2025, en route to Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate the Democratic Party's top fundraising platform, the latest example of Trump using the tools of the government to go after his political opponents.

Trump, in an executive order signed Thursday, directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate allegations that Republicans have raised that ActBlue allows illegal campaign donations.

Recommended Videos

Democrats, who had anticipated they would be targeted, condemned the move Thursday and ActBlue called it an “oppressive use of power” by the White House.

“The Trump Administration’s and GOP’s targeting of ActBlue is part of their brazen attack on democracy in America. Today’s escalation by the White House is blatantly unlawful and needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump’s latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition," ActBlue said in a statement.

ActBlue said it would pursue “all legal avenues to protect and defend itself.”

"ActBlue will continue its mission and work undeterred and uninterrupted, providing a safe, secure fundraising platform for the millions of grassroots donors who rely on us.”

Trump's order directs Bondi, in consultation with the Treasury Department, to investigate allegations that online fundraising platforms, and specifically ActBlue, have been used by some to “make ‘straw’ or ‘dummy’ contributions or foreign contributions to political candidates and committees.”

The findings of the investigation will be reported back with 180 days, according to the order.

Since taking office, Trump has sought to use the powers of the government to retaliate against his opponents, including ordering security clearances to be stripped and punishing law firms linked to prosecutors who have investigated him or who have ties to his adversaries.

ActBlue, which Democratic campaigns have used for two decades, had helped power an outpouring of small-dollar donations to candidates and causes. It was so successful that Republicans eventually created a counterpart, WinRed — which Trump did not target in the order.

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley applauded the investigation, saying in a statement, “The Democrats’ Dark Money scam has gone on long enough."

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene, Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Kirsten Gillibrand and Democratic Governors Association Chair Laura Kelly denounced the executive order in a joint statement.

“Donald Trump’s memorandum targeting ActBlue is designed to undermine democratic participation — and it’s no wonder why,” the statement said. “He knows Americans are already fed up with his chaotic agenda that is driving the economy off a cliff, so he’s trying to block lawful grassroots donations from supporters giving just $5 or $10 to candidates who oppose him while further empowering the corrupt billionaires who already control his administration.”