The Latest: 'No Kings' protests spread across US as Trump gets military parade

Soldiers prepare ahead of wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The massive military parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, which coincides with President Donald Trump ’s 79th birthday is being staged Saturday in Washington, D.C. The event is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, as well as possibly 200,000 attendees and heightened security to match.

Opponents of the president’s agenda are simultaneously rallying in hundreds of cities nationwide at “No Kings” protests following days of nationwide demonstrations against federal immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, where Trump deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Recommended Videos

Here's the Latest:

DC’s Pennsylvania Avenue transforms into a vendor village

Vendors are taking advantage of the expected large expected crowds and setting up shop on Pennsylvania Ave. near secured zones for the Amy’s 250th birthday festival and parade.

Large snowplows are being used to block off vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians to walk on the historic street and visit vendors selling art, souvenirs, clothes, jewelry and beverages. There’s also a wide variety of food options, from fan-favorite funnel cakes to lobster rolls.

Several small stages where musicians will provide live music are also spread out through the vending area.

Philadelphia’s top prosecutor warned federal agents against breaking state law

Many elected officials have urged protesters at the “No Kings” demonstrations to be peaceful, and warned that they will show no tolerance for violence, destruction or activities such as blocking roadways.

In Philadelphia, site of the flagship “No Kings” march and rally for Saturday’s nationwide demonstration, the city’s top prosecutor had a warning for federal agents as well.

“ICE agents going beyond their legal rights … killing, assaulting, illegally handling people in violation of the law, denying them their due process in a way that constitutes a crime under the laws of Pennsylvania, you will be prosecuted,” District Attorney Larry Krasner told a news conference Thursday.

Krasner is a leading progressive prosecutor whose police accountability efforts have made him a prominent campaign trail target in Pennsylvania for Trump and other Republicans.

AP-NORC Poll: Most say this parade is not a good use of money

A survey published this week finds that U.S. adults are more likely to approve than disapprove of Trump’s decision to hold the military parade — The AP-NORC poll found that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults “somewhat” or “strongly” approve of the parade, while about 3 in 10 “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove.

But about 6 in 10 Americans surveyed said the parade is “not a good use” of government money — including the vast majority of people, 78%, who neither approve nor disapprove of the parade overall, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Officials have said the display of military force will cost tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.

▶ Read more about the AP-NORC Poll on Trump’s military parade

Thousands join ‘No Kings’ rally in Atlanta

It’s a festive atmosphere in the shadow of the Georgia state capitol, where the American Civil Liberties Union is handing out blue wristbands to keep count of the crowd in Liberty Plaza. Organizers said the plaza already reached its capacity of 5,000 people.

Many of the “No Kings” demonstrators are carrying American flags. It’s a diverse crowd, mostly people in their 50s or older, and some families with children.

One woman is carrying a sign saying “when cruelty becomes normal, compassion looks radical.” Taylar W. — she didn’t want her full last name used — said “there’s just so much going on in this country that’s not OK, and if no one speaks up about it, who will?”

A schedule of parade day activities

1. 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Army fitness competition 2. 11 a.m.: Army Birthday Festival begins, featuring meet-and-greets with soldiers, Army astronauts and Medal of Honor recipients, as well as military demonstrations 3. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: NFL Skills & Drills interactive event with NFL players 4. 1 p.m.-2 p.m.: Livestream workout from the International Space Station with astronaut and Army Col. Anne McClain 5. 4:15 p.m.-4:58 p.m.: Official ceremony and cake-cutting 6. 6:30 p.m.: Army birthday parade 7. 8 p.m. or following the parade: Enlistment ceremony, concert on the Ellipse and fireworks display

Dozens from a veterans group arrested outside US Capitol

A day ahead of the military parade in Washington, about 60 veterans and family members were arrested on Friday after authorities said they crossed a police line.

Organizers with Veterans for Peace said they were planning to hold a sit-in at the U.S. Capitol in protest of the presence of military members on the nation’s streets. That includes for Saturday’s military parade, as well as National Guard and active-duty Marines in Los Angeles.

Police say participants were arrested after they crossed a perimeter of bike racks intended to keep them away from the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s what to expect at the big parade

The tanks are staged and ready to roll. Fencing and barriers are up. Protective metal plating has been laid out on Washington’s streets.

And more than 6,000 troops are poised to march near the National Mall to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary on Saturday, which happens to be President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

One big unknown: Rain is in the forecast and lightning could cause delays, but the White House said the parade must go one, rain or shine. And Trump said Thursday night that the weather “doesn’t matter ... Doesn’t affect the tanks at all. Doesn’t affect the soldiers. They’re used to it.”

Daylong festivities celebrating the Army are planned on the National Mall — featuring NFL players, fitness competitions and displays — culminating in the parade, which is estimated to cost $25 million to $45 million. The Army expects as many as 200,000 people to attend.

A special reviewing area is being set up so that the president can watch up close as each formation passes the White House.

Cities brace for large crowds at anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ demonstrations across the US

Cities large and small were preparing for major demonstrations Saturday across the U.S. against Trump, as officials urge calm and National Guard troops mobilize.

A flagship “No Kings” march and rally are planned in Philadelphia, but no events are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C.

The demonstrations come on the heels of protests flaring up around the country over federal immigration enforcement raids that began last week and Trump ordering National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles where protesters blocked a freeway and set cars on fire.

Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades while officials enforced curfews in Los Angeles and Democratic governors called Trump’s Guard deployment “an alarming abuse of power” that “shows the Trump administration does not trust local law enforcement.”

The Army is set to celebrate 250 years with a parade that coincides with Trump’s birthday

The massive military parade that President Trump has long wanted is set to step off from the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday evening, with tanks, bands and thousands of troops.

And the biggest question marks are whether it will be overshadowed or delayed by either the weather in Washington or planned protests elsewhere around the country.

Falling on Trump’s 79th birthday, the parade was added just a few weeks ago to the Army’s long-planned 250th anniversary celebration. It has triggered criticism for its price tag of up to $45 million and the possibility that the lumbering tanks could tear up city streets. The Army has taken a variety of steps to protect the streets, including laying metal plates down along the route.

The daylong display of America’s Army comes as Trump has shown his willingness to use his fighting forces in ways other U.S. presidents have typically avoided, inviting an array of lawsuits and accusations that he is politicizing the military.