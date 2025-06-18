State Senator Ghazala Hashmi wins Democratic Primary in Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor race

State Senator Ghazala Hashmi has secured the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.
Democrats nominated their pick for lieutenant governor from a field of six candidates. She will go on to face Republican nominee John Reid in November.
Hashmi released a statement following her victory, which you can read in full below:
Tonight, Virginians made history. We didn’t just win a primary, we sent a clear message that we won’t be bullied, broken, or dragged backward by the chaos in Washington. I’m honored to stand alongside Abigail Spanberger, Jay Jones, and our Democratic ticket to fight for the future of this Commonwealth.
This campaign is about the people. The working parents worried about affording childcare, the families struggling to find an affordable place to live, and the Virginians wondering who is fighting for them. I’ve spent my life pushing for fully funded public schools, defending reproductive rights, fighting to protect Medicaid, and taking on those who try to block progress. I will stand on the front lines to protect Virginia from extremism, and I will lead the charge to build something better:
To my supporters, volunteers, and every Virginian who believed in our cause: thank you. Your dedication and passion have been the driving force behind this campaign and I’m ready to fight alongside you and win this November.State Senator Ghazala Hashmi