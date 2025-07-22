The Latest: Trump hosting Philippines leader to talk tariffs and China

FILE - President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump hosts Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday at the White House, seeking closer security and economic ties at a time when China is increasingly assertive in the Indo-Pacific region.

More than a month after their deployment by Trump, 700 Marines will leave Los Angeles, where they stood guard over two downtown buildings in what local officials called “political theater.”

Updated Congressional Budget Office projections show Trump's tax and spending law will add $3.4 trillion more to the deficit and leave more than 10 million people uninsured. An AP-NORC poll found about two-thirds of U.S. adults expect the new tax law to mostly help the rich.

And the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family hopes his FBI case files, released as Trump tries to avoid scrutiny over the Epstein files, will be “viewed within their full historical context.”

The Latest:

White House says Trump is serious about wanting Washington Commanders to go back to its former name

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House Monday that sports is one of Trump’s “many passions” and “he wants to see the name of that team changed.”

The Commanders were formerly the Redskins, a name that was considered offensive to and by Native Americans.

Trump threatened in a weekend social media post to hold up a deal for the team’s new stadium in the nation’s capital if the name isn’t changed.

Justice Department says it’s in touch with attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein

Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche says he’s been in touch with counsel for Maxwell to find out if she’s willing to speak with Justice Department prosecutors regarding the case against the convicted sex offender, Epstein.

Maxwell is Epstein’s former girlfriend. She was convicted in a jury trial in 2021 of helping the financier sexually abuse underage girls and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The request to interview her represents an additional Justice Department effort to deal with the backlash from parts of Trump’s base over an earlier decision not to release additional records from the Epstein investigation.

Blanche said in a statement Tuesday, “I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days.”