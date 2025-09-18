Reactions pour in about ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show

ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show following comments he made about the killing of Charlie Kirk set off a flood of reactions, including from President Donald Trump and a fellow late-night host whose show was canceled after he criticized a deal between the Trump administration and his own network's parent company.

Stephen Colbert apparently got the news that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!” had been suspended indefinitely when a staffer handed him a cellphone while Colbert was on stage in New York taping an episode of his own show, which CBS won't renew once it ends next spring.

While sitting at his desk, Colbert read aloud portions of an article confirming Kimmel’s suspension to the stunned studio audience, according to one audience member, Monserrat Lopez.

“It was a mix of shock and bewilderment,” said Lopez, 21. “Lots of gasps and dropped jaws for sure.”

After leaving the stage for a few minutes, Colbert returned, according to Lopez, “and told us that while he couldn’t find any more public information, he would call Kimmel tomorrow to privately talk.”

CBS said in July that Colbert's “Late Show” would end in May due to financial reasons, not anything Colbert said. But the announcement came three days after Colbert criticized the settlement between Trump and CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, over a “60 Minutes” story.

During his Monday monologue, Kimmel suggested that the man accused of killing Kirk might have been a pro-Trump Republican. “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said. “In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

Kimmel's suspension came after Nexstar Communications Group said it would pull the show from its 23 ABC affiliates starting Wednesday. In a statement, the president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, Andrew Alford, said Kimmel’s comments about Kirk’s death “are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” but he didn't specify which comments he found objectionable.

The Federal Communications Commission's chairman also weighed in, calling Kimmel’s comments “truly sick” and saying his agency has a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC and network parent Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading misinformation.

There was no immediate comment from Kimmel, whose contract is up in May 2026. In its statement announcing the Kimmel show's suspension, ABC didn't cite a reason.

Here's are some other notable reactions posted on social media:

Trump

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC," he wrote, referring to late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. "Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT”

Neither Fallon nor Meyers had commented publicly about Trump's post as of Thursday.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin

“The state under Donald Trump has amassed a chilling record of restricting speech, extorting private companies, and dropping the full weight of the government censorship hammer on First Amendment rights. This is no exaggeration. Trump’s attorney general has directly confirmed that they’ll come after you for your speech, and now his FCC chair has doubled down. It’s not the bully pulpit anymore — it’s the thought police presidency.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes

“I was supposed to go over and have a chat with my friend Jimmy Kimmel on his show, but as you have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel Show has been pulled indefinitely. Abruptly, because of complaints from the Trump administration. So let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you Jimmy.”

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly

“I’m not sure who needs to hear this but Jimmy Kimmel got on the air and falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile disgusting lie — and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at an all-time high.”

Actor Jean Smart

“I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?”

Comedian Mike Birbiglia

“I've spent a lot of time in public & private defending comedians I don't agree with. If you're a comedian & you don't call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air — don't bother spouting off about free speech anymore.”

Conservative radio host and podcaster Mark R. Levin

"Kimmel canned for disgusting Kirk comments. ... Jimmy Kimmel is a pathetic hate monger. He should’ve been canned a long time ago. Better late than never.”

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Seth Meyers' name.