The Latest: Trump promotes unproven ties between Tylenol, vaccines and autism without new evidence

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listen. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Donald Trump on Monday promoted unproven ties between Tylenol, vaccines and autism without offering new medical evidence.

“Don’t take Tylenol,” Trump instructed pregnant women around a dozen times during the unwieldy White House news conference, also urging mothers not to give their infants the drug, known by the generic name acetaminophen.

Recommended Videos

He also fueled long-debunked claims that ingredients in vaccines or timing shots close together could contribute to rising rates of autism in the U.S., without providing medical evidence.

The rambling announcement, which appeared to rely on existing studies rather than significant new research, comes as the Make America Healthy Again movement has been pushing for answers on the causes of autism.

The Latest:

With Kimmel’s show returning, Zohran Mamdani again willing to appear on ABC

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is open again to participating in a town hall hosted by a local ABC outlet, now that the national network says Kimmel’s late night show is being reinstated.

Mamdani said earlier Monday that he was pulling out of the event following ABC’s recent decision to suspend the late-night host for comments, which sparked a backlash, about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Last week, Disney/ABC caved to Trump administration pressure. Millions of Americans helped them find their backbone. Whether you watch Jimmy Kimmel or not, today’s decision is a victory for free speech,” the Democrat wrote on X. “We’ve reached out to WABC to reschedule the town hall.”

Mamdani is facing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November election.

Former Trump lawyer becomes top federal prosecutor for Eastern District of Virginia

Lindsey Halligan was sworn in Monday as interim U.S. attorney for the prestigious prosecutors’ office that’s overseeing separate criminal investigations into New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.

She replaces Erik Siebert, a longtime prosecutor who resigned Friday amid pressure from administration officials to indict James.

Halligan will immediately face intense scrutiny given Trump’s public calls on the Justice Department to move forward with prosecutions against the president’s perceived political foes.

Halligan has been part of Trump’s legal orbit for the last several years, including serving as one of his attorneys in the early days of the FBI’s investigation into his retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

McConnell opposes using government pressure to remove Jimmy Kimmel

The former Senate majority leader echoed concerns first raised by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that some government officials may violate First Amendment principles by coercing private individuals and companies to remove speech some find distasteful.“

As a First Amendment guy, myself, I think he’s probably got it right,” McConnell wrote on X. “You don’t have to like what somebody says on TV to agree that the government shouldn’t be getting involved here.”

President Donald Trump and multiple senior officials in his administration have called on Disney, which owns the ABC network, to remove late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel from the airwaves and said the federal government may use its leverage to force a change.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said that comments Kimmel made in the aftermath of Kirk’s killing may prompt retaliatory action from the telecommunications regulator.

Carr denied on Monday that he threatened to revoke ABC’s local station licenses because of Kimmel’s remarks.

FDA begins process to approve old generic drug for certain patients with autism

The Food and Drug Administration is taking the first steps to try to approve a decades-old generic drug for a new group of patients, including some who may have autism.

The agency said it will seek approval of leucovorin for patients believed to have low levels of folate, one form of vitamin B, in the brain. That may include some people with autism.

The agency’s highly unusual move is based on a review of small studies performed between 2009 and 2024.

Several studies have recently suggested the drug may help with autism symptoms when given to certain children. But autism experts say much larger, more rigorous studies are needed to confirm any benefit.

The discontinued drug, previously marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, was sold in tablets to treat side effects of chemotherapy. It’s currently available in other forms.

Trump, after autism announcement, heading to New York

President Donald Trump was set to fly to New York immediately after his White House announcement on autism to give a speech Tuesday before the U.N. General Assembly.

His departure from the White House was delayed by about a half an hour because the afternoon announcement started nearly an hour behind schedule.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said Trump would deliver a “major speech” Tuesday to the world body on the “renewal of American strength around the world” under his leadership.

Leavitt said Trump will also hold one-on-one meetings with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union. Trump on Tuesday will also hold a group meeting with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

He’ll return to Washington after hosting a reception Tuesday night with more than 100 world leaders.

NIH director says millions will be spent to study autism

Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, said his agency has launched the Autism Data Science Initiative to “turbocharge” autism research following a White House announcement on the issue Monday.

Bhattacharya said millions of dollars will be spent to collect the data. The NIH is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services that has — together with other research institutes — studied autism for decades.

The link between genes and autism dates back to studies of twins decades ago. Some are rare genetic variants passed from parent to child, even if the parent shows no signs of autism.

Medical experts say fevers can cause big problems in pregnancy

President Donald Trump insisted Monday in a White House announcement that there is no downside to not treating a fever during pregnancy, but obstetricians disagree.

The president said the Food and Drug Administration would be notifying doctors that the use of acetaminophen “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism. Trump offered no medical evidence for the FDA’s new recommendation. Still, Trump said, the FDA will strongly recommend that pregnant woman not take Tylenol, the bestselling form of acetaminophen, unless “medically necessary.”

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine says untreated fevers in pregnancy, particularly during the first trimester, increase the risk for miscarriages, preterm birth and other problems.

Tylenol maker pushes back on Trump announcement

The manufacturer of Tylenol, the bestselling form of acetaminophen, said Monday that it “strongly disagrees” with President Donald Trump's suggestion that its drug may cause autism.

Kenvue said in a statement that “sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism.” The company pointed to scientific reviews by multiple government regulators worldwide, including those previously published by the FDA.

In a White House announcement, Trump on Monday promoted unproven ties between Tylenol, vaccines and autism without offering new evidence.

Shares of Kenvue Inc. fell 7.5% in trading Monday, reducing the company’s market value by about $2.6 billion. Tylenol’s original manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, spun off the bestselling brand in 2023. In addition to Tylenol, acetaminophen is used in hundreds of other over-the-counter cold and flu formulas.

OB-GYN group calls Trump's warnings on Tylenol ‘irresponsible’

The president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said Monday that suggestions that Tylenol use in pregnancy causes autism are “irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients.”

President Donald Trump said Monday in a White House announcement that the Food and Drug Administration will be notifying doctors that the use of acetaminophen “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism.

“Today’s announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children,” Dr. Steven Fleischman said in a statement. “It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data.”

President Trump announces FDA recommendations on Tylenol use

President Donald Trump said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration will be notifying doctors that the use of acetaminophen “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism.

Trump, several minutes into the announcement at the White House, has not offered medical evidence for the FDA’s new recommendation. Still, Trump said the FDA will strongly recommend that pregnant woman not take Tylenol unless “medically necessary.”

“Ideally you don’t take it at all,” Trump said.

The president spoke from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and other administration officials who focus on health.

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has long recommended acetaminophen as a safe pain reliever option during pregnancy.

Maternal-fetal medicine group says Tylenol safe to use in pregnancy

Tylenol is “an appropriate medication to treat pain and fever during pregnancy,” the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said ahead of an expected White House announcement.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the Trump administration planned to link autism to the use of the painkiller Tylenol, or acetaminophen, in pregnancy. The expert group says untreated fever during pregnancy carries significant risks to moms and babies, such as possible miscarriage and birth defects.

There has been research on a potential link between Tylenol during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children, but it “does not establish a causal relationship,” the society said in its statement. It said the studies have significant limitations.

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” said a statement from the network.

ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely after comments he made about Kirk, who was killed Sept. 10, in a monologue. Kimmel said “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and that “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

▶ Read more about Jimmy Kimmel

White House stands behind ‘border czar’ Tom Homan amid allegations tied to undercover FBI operation

The White House is standing behind “border czar” Tom Homan following reports that he had accepted $50,000 from undercover agents posing as businesspeople during an undercover FBI operation last year, leading to a bribery investigation that was shut down by the Trump administration Justice Department.

MSNBC first reported Saturday that Homan had accepted the cash during a 2024 encounter with undercover agents who were posing as businesspeople seeking government contracts that Homan suggested he could help them get in a second Trump term.

Two people familiar with the investigation, who were not authorized to discuss a sensitive law enforcement inquiry by name, confirmed details of it to The Associated Press on Monday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt characterized Homan’s encounter with the undercover agents as an effort by the Biden administration to “entrap one of the president’s top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position.”

She said the White House and Trump stand by Homan “100 % because he did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Supreme Court will weigh expanding Trump’s power to shape agencies by overturning 90-year-old ruling

The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider expanding President Donald Trump’s power to shape independent agencies by overturning a nearly century-old decision limiting when presidents can fire board members.

The justices have allowed the Republican president to carry out some high-profile firings while lawsuits play out, signaling the conservative majority is poised to overturn or narrow a 1935 Supreme Court decision that found commissioners can only be removed for misconduct or neglect of duty.

The high court agreed to take up the case of Rebecca Slaughter, a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission who was reinstated by lower courts under a 90-year-old ruling known as Humphrey’s Executor. In that case, the court sided with another FTC commissioner who was fired by Franklin D. Roosevelt as the president worked to implement the New Deal. The justices unanimously found commissioners can be removed only for misconduct or neglect of duty.

▶ Read more about independent agencies

Russian offer of an extension of nuclear weapons treaty ‘sounds pretty good,’ White House says

Leavitt said Trump “is aware” of an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend by a year an arms control treaty limiting both sides’ nuclear capabilities.

She said, “I think it sounds pretty good” but that Trump “wants to make some comments about it himself” and that she’d “let him do that” when the president speaks to reporters in the Oval Office during an unrelated announcement on autism coming up later Monday.

White House says it has seen letter from Venezuela’s president

Leavitt said the White House had gotten a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but would not detail its contents.

Venezuela said over the weekend that Maduro wrote to Trump, rejecting implications his government was involved in drug trafficking.

“I think there were a lot of lies that were repeated by Maduro in that letter,” Leavitt said.

She added, “We view the Maduro regime as illegitimate” and that Trump “has clearly shown that he’s willing to use any and all means necessary to stop the illegal trafficking of deadly drugs from the Venezuelan regime.”

Trump previously announced fatal U.S. strikes on alleged drug smuggling vessels associated with Venezuela, and the president said Friday that a third strike took out another vessel, without providing location details.

Federal judge lifts Trump administration’s stop-work order on New England offshore wind farm

A federal judge on Monday rule that the Trump administration can’t continue to keep work paused on a major offshore wind farm for Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Work on the nearly completed Revolution Wind project has been stopped since Aug. 22, when the Interior Department halted the project over unspecified national security concerns.

Both the developer and the two states sued in federal courts seeking to resume the project. Danish energy company Orsted sought a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court in Washington that would allow the project to move forward.

Judge Royce Lamberth granted it, citing likely irreparable harm to the plaintiffs.

▶ Read more about offshore wind farm

White House restates Trump’s opposition to recognizing a Palestinian state

Several U.S. allies, including Canada, Australia and Britain, have announced support for a Palestinian state, putting them at odds with Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump feels such recognition won’t do anything to secure release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, nor will it end the war between Israel and Hamas.

He also believes such recognition rewards the militant group operating in Gaza.

“So he believes these decisions are just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies,” Leavitt said, adding that Trump would address the issue in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

White House press secretary denies that Trump is trying to weaponize Justice Department

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is denying that President Donald Trump is attempting to weaponize the Justice Department by urging his attorney general to go after his perceived political foes.

Leavitt was asked at a White House briefing Monday about a social media post over the weekend that Trump directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi in which he demanded action on investigations related to public officials including former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

His post came one day after the top federal prosecutor in charge of the Eastern District of Virginia resigned his position amid pressure to bring charges against James in a mortgage fraud investigation.

Leavitt told reporters at the White House that Trump was merely trying to demand accountability. She denied that he had weaponized the Justice Department and instead blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for having done that.

Trump’s top diplomat Rubio meets Syrian president who’s in New York in a first for Syria’s leader in almost six decades

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa who is in New York this week as the first Syrian leader to attend the United Nations General Assembly in nearly 60 years.

Neither man spoke as they posed for photos ahead of their U.S.-hosted meeting at Rubio’s midtown Manhattan hotel.

The last time a Syrian head of state attended the General Assembly was in 1967. That was before the 50-year rule of the Assad family dynasty, which came to an end in December when then-President Bashar Assad was ousted in a lightning insurgent offensive led by al-Sharaa. Assad’s fall also brought to an end nearly 14 years of civil war.

Since then, al-Sharaa has sought to restore ties with Arab countries and the West, where officials were initially wary of his past ties with the al-Qaida militant group. The rebel group he formerly led, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was previously designated by the United States as a terrorist group.

The State Department waived Assad-era visa restrictions on Syria for al-Sharaa and his delegation for them to participate in the General Assembly’s high-level week, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Trump schedule at UN General Assembly includes speech, world leaders meetings and a reception

Trump flies to New York City later Monday to be in place for what White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said will be a “major speech” to the world body on Tuesday on the “renewal of American strength around the world” under his leadership.

Leavitt said Trump will also hold one-on-one meetings with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union. Trump on Tuesday will also hold a group meeting with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

He’ll return to Washington after hosting a reception Tuesday night with more than 100 world leaders.

Trump administration appeals case aimed at speeding deportations of people alleged to be in Venezuelan gang

The Trump administration is appealing an appellate court panel’s ruling that it cannot use an 18th century wartime law to speed deportations of people it says belong to a Venezuelan gang.

The administration appealed the 2-1 ruling from the panel on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals — one of the most conservative in the nation — to the entire circuit. In doing so, the administration opted against an immediate appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The administration argues the majority of the panel erred in second-guessing President Donald Trump’s determination that the gang constitutes an “invasion” or “predatory incursion” under the Alien Enemies Act.

FCC chair denies Kimmel threats, criticizing late night TV ‘court clerks’

Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr is denying that he threatened to revoke ABC’s local station licenses if the broadcasting company did not fire late night host Jimmy Kimmel, despite saying last week that “these companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

“Jimmy Kimmel is in the situation he’s in because of his ratings. Not because of anything that’s happened at the federal government level,” Carr said at the Concordia Annual Summit.

Carr said late night television hosts abandoned their role as “court jesters that make fun of everybody” and became “court clerks, where they were enforcing a very narrow, sort of partisan view.”

“And that’s not for me, ultimately, to judge,” Carr said. “That’s for the ratings and the audience to judge.”

Mike Waltz makes first remarks as US ambassador to UN

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, appeared before the Security Council for the first time Monday, making his debut after his nomination faced months of delays and procedural hurdles before he was confirmed late last week.

Waltz spoke during the emergency meeting of the U.N.’s most powerful body on the topic of Russia’s recent incursion into Estonian airspace.

“As we said, nine days ago, the United States stands by our NATO allies in the face of these airspace violations,” the former Republican congressman said. “And I want to take this first opportunity to repeat and to emphasize the United States and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

The White House plans an announcement on autism

The event, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be closely watched by scientists and advocates.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised earlier this year to determine the cause of autism by September.

The announcement alarmed experts because Kennedy has promoted discredited theories that routine childhood shots cause the developmental disability.

Speaking at a memorial for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, Trump said “I think we found an answer to autism.”

On the flight back to Washington, he suggested that children receive too many vaccines.

“It’s like you’re shooting up a horse,” he told reporters.

Trump pushes for investigations into some of his foes

Trump’s long-standing pledge to take on those he perceives as his political enemies has prompted debates over free speech, media censorship and political prosecutions.

From late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s ouster to Pentagon restrictions on reporters and an apparent public appeal to Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue legal cases against his adversaries, Trump has escalated moves to consolidate power in his second administration and root out those who have spoken out against him.

In a post on social media this weekend addressed to Bondi, Trump said “nothing is being done” on investigations into some of his foes.