Virginia general election results for Appomattox County on Nov. 4, 2025

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Appomattox County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors races for the Courthouse and Piney Mountain districts, as well as the special Appomattox County Town Council race.

Appomattox County

Appomattox County - Brd of Sup - Courthouse Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Jim Boyce Sr.
Jim Boyce Sr.(R)
00%
Nathan Simpson
Nathan Simpson(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Appomattox Co. Brd of Sup - Piney Mountain Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Alfred Jones III*(I)
00%
Valarie Taylor (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Appomattox Co. Town Council - Special

Candidate

Votes

%

Jack Hensley *(I)
00%
Danielle Ulmer (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

