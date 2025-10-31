Virginia general election results for Bath County on Nov. 4, 2025

BATH COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Bath County here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Bath County Board of Supervisors race for the Cedar Creek District.
Candidate
Votes
%
Ronald Shifflett *(I)
00%
Trenton Kershner (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
