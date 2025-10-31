Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
49º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

Virginia general election results for Bedford County on Nov. 4, 2025

Scroll down to see the results

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Bedford County here.

Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Bedford County School Board race for District 4.

Bedford County School Board - Dist 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Dr. William Travis Engel (I)

00%

Jill Dobson (I)

00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

VIEW ALL RACES

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

LOCAL CONTESTED RACES

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos