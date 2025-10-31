Virginia general election results for Galax on Nov. 4, 2025

GALAX, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Galax here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the city voted in the city council race.
Candidate
Votes
%
Evan Bryan Henck *(I)
00%
Chauncey Robinson *(I)
00%
Willie Greene Sr.*(I)
00%
Sharon Ritchie *(I)
00%
James Bernie Rector (I)
00%
Michael Shane Coomes (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
