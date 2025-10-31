Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Galax on Nov. 4, 2025

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

GALAX, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Galax here.

Here‘s a breakdown of how the city voted in the city council race.

Galax City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Evan Bryan Henck *(I)

00%

Chauncey Robinson *(I)

00%

Willie Greene Sr.*(I)

00%

Sharon Ritchie *(I)

00%

James Bernie Rector (I)

00%

Michael Shane Coomes (I)

00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

