Virginia general election results for Giles County on Nov. 4, 2025

Scroll down to see the results

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Giles County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Giles County School Board at-large race, the mayoral races for the towns of Pearisburg and Pembroke, and the Pembroke Town Council race.

Giles County

Giles County School Board - At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Phillip Pennington *(I)
00%
Melissa Guynn *(I)
00%
William D. "Davy" Price (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Pearisburg Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Dickerson *(I)
00%
Gary Fields Sr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Pembroke Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

James D. "Dusty" Stump *(I)
00%
Dana D. "Ace" Munsey (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Giles County Town Council - Pembroke Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Betty Anne Spears *(I)
00%
Donald Poteet II*(I)
00%
Douglas Wayne Sadler *(I)
00%
Robert A. "Dawg" Lawson *(I)
00%
Helen Jacobs Beavers (I)
00%
Rupert Cox II(I)
00%
Peggy Hale (I)
00%
Jonathan Hale (I)
00%
Christopher Collins (I)
00%
C. B. Andrews Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

VIEW ALL RACES

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

LOCAL CONTESTED RACES

Get the latest Virginia election news here

