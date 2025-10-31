Virginia general election results for Giles County on Nov. 4, 2025
Scroll down to see the results
GILES COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Giles County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Giles County School Board at-large race, the mayoral races for the towns of Pearisburg and Pembroke, and the Pembroke Town Council race.
Phillip Pennington *(I)
00%
William D. "Davy" Price (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 8)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
James D. "Dusty" Stump *(I)
00%
Dana D. "Ace" Munsey (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Betty Anne Spears *(I)
00%
Douglas Wayne Sadler *(I)
00%
Robert A. "Dawg" Lawson *(I)
00%
Helen Jacobs Beavers (I)
00%
Christopher Collins (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Get the latest Virginia election news here
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.