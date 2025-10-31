Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Nelson County on Nov. 4, 2025

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Nelson County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Board of Supervisors and school board races for the Central and North districts.

Nelson County

Nelson County Board of Sup - Central District

Candidate

Votes

%

Ernie Reed *(D)
00%
Steve Bayne (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Nelson County Board of Sup - North District

Candidate

Votes

%

A. Cameron Lenahan (I)
00%
Roy White (I)
00%
Diane Harvey (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Nelson County School Board - Central District

Candidate

Votes

%

Wayne Hachey (I)
00%
Stacia J. "Stacy" Rush (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Nelson County School Board - North District

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Richardson (I)
00%
Sarah Beth Tracy (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

