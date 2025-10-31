Virginia general election results for Nelson County on Nov. 4, 2025
Scroll down to see the results
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Nelson County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Board of Supervisors and school board races for the Central and North districts.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
A. Cameron Lenahan (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Stacia J. "Stacy" Rush (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Get the latest Virginia election news here
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.