Skip to main content
Clear icon
39º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

Decision 2025 |10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch gives recap of Virginia’s historic election

Election Day is in the books, and voters across Virginia have had their say.

10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch breaks down everything you need to know and explains the key takeaways from Virginia’s historic election.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos