Virginia general election results for November 4, 2025

If you need to find results for a specific race in the Nov. 4, 2025 Virginia general election, you can do so here.

This article will include links to results for several races in our region so you can see how people voted in your area.

Recommended Videos

Now is a good time to bookmark this page so that you can get to it quickly come Nov. 4 and beyond.

You can scroll down this page, or use the picker below to find the race you’re interested in:

VIEW ALL RACES Find Race Results

Statewide races Governor race results Lieutenant Governor race results Attorney General race results

House of Delegates races results

Local race results by Virginia counties, cities Amherst County Appomattox County Bath County Bedford County Botetourt County Buena Vista Campbell County Carroll County Charlotte County Craig County Danville Floyd County Franklin County Galax Giles County Halifax County Henry County Lexington Lynchburg Martinsville Montgomery County Nelson County Patrick County Pittsylvania County Radford Roanoke City Roanoke County Rockbridge County Wythe County



Get the latest Virginia election news here