Virginia general election results for Rockbridge County on Nov. 4, 2025
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Rockbridge County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the sheriff race and the Board of Supervisors races for the Kerrs Creek and Walkers Creek districts.
C. J. "Chris" Norris (I)
00%
F. W. "Fred" Smith Sr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
Albert J. "Jay" Lewis II*(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
