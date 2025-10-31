Skip to main content
Politics

Virginia general election results for Rockbridge County on Nov. 4, 2025

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Rockbridge County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the sheriff race and the Board of Supervisors races for the Kerrs Creek and Walkers Creek districts.

Rockbridge County

Rockbridge County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Tony McFaddin Jr.*(I)
00%
C. J. "Chris" Norris (I)
00%
F. W. "Fred" Smith Sr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Rockbridge Co. Board of Sup - Kerrs Creek District

Candidate

Votes

%

B. Boyd Brown II(I)
00%
Steven Hart (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Rockbridge Co. Board of Sup - Walkers Creek District

Candidate

Votes

%

Albert J. "Jay" Lewis II*(I)
00%
Steven Reese (I)
00%
J. Toria Brown (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

