Virginia governor general election results on Nov. 4, 2025

In a historic election for Virginia, voters are set to select the first female governor of the commonwealth.

Former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is the Democratic nominee, formerly representing Virginia’s 7th U.S. House district. Incumbent Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is the Republican nominee.

Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.

Prior to Election Day, 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman talked one-on-one with each candidate. Click on a candidate’s last name to learn more about him or her: Earle-Sears and Spanberger.

Here‘s a breakdown of the results:

