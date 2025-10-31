Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
49º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

Virginia general election results for Pittsylvania County on Nov. 4, 2025

Scroll down to see the results

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Pittsylvania County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the treasurer race, the Board of Supervisors races for the Banister and Dan River districts, and the school board race for the Banister district.

Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County Treasurer

Candidate

Votes

%

R. Frank Fox Jr.(I)
00%
Vanessa Reynolds Scearce (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 29)

Pittsylvania County Board of Sup - Banister District

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Tucker Jr.*(I)
00%
Kathy Ramsey (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Pittsylvania Co. - Board of Sup - Dan River District

Candidate

Votes

%

Justin Brown (R)
00%
Michael Saunders (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Pittsylvania County School Board - Banister Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Willie Fitzgerald Jr.*(I)
00%
Sonya Womack-Miranda (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

VIEW ALL RACES

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

LOCAL CONTESTED RACES

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos