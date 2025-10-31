Virginia general election results for Pittsylvania County on Nov. 4, 2025

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Pittsylvania County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the treasurer race, the Board of Supervisors races for the Banister and Dan River districts, and the school board race for the Banister district.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

VIEW ALL RACES Find Race Results

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

LOCAL CONTESTED RACES Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here